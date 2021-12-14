LETTER: Proton therapy key for patients

It's been years since my cancer went into remission. I have proton therapy to thank for that. But a new payment from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will make it harder for Medicare patients to access this cutting-edge treatment.

Only 38 cancer centers provide this treatment in the United States. Under CMS' model, those centers won't be reimbursed at the rate needed to cover the cost of treatment. Any Medicare patient unable to pay out-of-pocket for treatment (a luxury many cannot afford) could be forced to pursue other options like x-ray radiation that can mean unnecessary and permanent side effects.

The bottom line? Fewer cancer patients will have access to this life-saving treatment. Congress must act to exclude proton therapy from CMS's payment model. Representative Darin LaHood is our last chance to stop this rule from going into effect on January 1, 2022.

Tom Garrett, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0