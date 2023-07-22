The recent column on affirmative action by the President of Illinois Wesleyan University unfortunately demonstrates a common misunderstanding of the proper role of the U.S. Supreme Court. The judiciary is not empowered to make policy decisions. Under our system of government policies are to be determined by the legislative and executive branches who pass and implement statutes and regulations. Judges are to determine whether they are being properly applied and in compliance with the U.S. Constitution.

Contrary to what Dr. Nugent stated, the decision in the SFFA case did not "find it illegal to offer the opportunity for higher education to a student body more diverse than was historically the case." Rather it recognized the simple truth that discrimination based on race is explicitly prohibited by the plain language of the Civil Rights Act of 1965 and the 14th amendment to the federal constitution. Colleges are still permitted to consider an applicant's actual individual experiences with overcoming racial discrimination and economic hardship. But they cannot give preference solely for being a member of a certain race.

The Dobbs decision did not make a judgment on whether abortion access is good public policy. Instead, it recognized that the practice is neither mentioned or addressed in the plain language of the U.S. Constitution. Even some liberal legal scholars such as the notorious RBG had expressed concerns about the legal rationale used in Rowe v. Wade. Congress and the states are free to pass laws to either permit or restrict or prohibit abortions and many states have done so.

It is good that IWU did not use race as a factor in admissions. However, it is somewhat disappointing that the leader of this highly regarded educational institution is perpetuating a common misconception of the proper role of the judiciary system in our country.

Curt Oyer, Bloomington