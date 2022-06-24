LETTER: Pro-life movement has momentum

An important question lingering in the minds of many is how the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision affect Roe vs Wade?

Two possibilities exist: 1) legislation of abortion is moved out of the federal level to state level or 2) it remains the same. The pro-choice movement seems to calculate that they can intimidate people into doing something that is truly unconscionable for most people e.g., abortions without limitation and even after a live birth.

In Colorado, legislation recently passed abortion on demand and choosing to end the life of child based on sex, race or disability. There appears to be a marketing edge for the pro-choice movement as there is financial resources (our taxes) and politics to support an abortion.

The pro-life movement has momentum after 48 years of marching in the Right to Life Rallies at the Capital and support for women and education for families.

What is Pro-life? It’s having the best interest for women to have positive support at a time when they feel most vulnerable and alone. Pro-life is support for the change of culture to treat all with respect and care, whether single or married; aged or disabled.

What a sad commentary on our society when the number of abortions is posted with some level of accomplishment. In a recent news brief in the Pantagraph, it was noted that in 2020 there were 930,000 abortions in one year (in the U.S.), indicating an increase since 2017 when there were 862,000. Pro-life read these numbers as losses of human beings and pray for the mothers and lost babies.

Women are suffering, infanticide is on the rise, and families are lost to economic pressures.

Abortion is not an answer to a pregnancy, love and life is.

Linda Howley Skuby, Bloomington

