LETTER: Pritzker's words betray his bias

Score one for J. B. Pritzker when he criticized Darren Bailey’s poorly worded comparison of Holocaust murders and murders in the womb by abortion (Trending Now, Pantagraph.com). If he were a good sport, Pritzker would have acknowledged that Bailey’s Facebook video comment in 2017 must surely have referred to the glaring 10-to-1 numerical ratio of victims, not to a difference in the absolute terror of both atrocities. But politicians do not value sportsmanship.

No person’s life is more valuable or less so than any other’s. So says the Declaration of Independence, which significantly uses “created equal” rather than “born equal” in sentence two.

But that’s where Pritzker loses mega-points. He refuses to give any value at all to unborn humans’ lives. His words betray his bias clearly. He consistently refers to “a woman’s right to choose,” without admitting what the choice of abortion leads to. Completing Pritzker's phrase by adding “…to hire an abortionist to kill her developing baby” would give him points for honesty but not for his blatant disregard for the universal value of human life. Have you seen “unborn children’s right to continued life” used anywhere? The issue is nearly always stated as “abortion rights.”

I will be voting for Bailey in November, but uncomfortably because he refuses to be at all reasonable on the gun issue. It is possible to respect the Second Amendment and recognize that serious action, particularly on assault weapons, is demanded. Come on, Republicans, be pro-life on both crucial issues.

Thomas W. Shilgalis, Lisle