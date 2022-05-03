LETTER: Pritzker should veto SB 1099

How would you feel if you found out that multi-billion-dollar hedge funds, asset management groups, and even foreign investors were preying on individuals involved in lawsuits in Illinois? Would it make you mad to learn they were doing so by loaning people money in exchange for a significant portion of any legal recovery and, in many cases, charging outrageous interest rates on these loans?

Would you be bothered knowing that your state legislature allowed this to happen? That the elected officials in Illinois passed a bill to legitimize the litigation lending industry, effectively protecting these outside investors from disclosing relationships and the profit these groups make on the backs of victims?

That’s exactly what happened in the final hours of the legislature’s 2022 session. A litigation lending bill – SB 1099 – was rushed through with minimal debate, setting our state on the wrong path. Predatory lending is bad policy allowing those suffering harm to be victimized for a second time. Now, did you know Governor Pritzker has the power to stop this injustice from going forward?

Our legislature had an opportunity to amend SB 1099 to at least require litigants to disclose who is footing the bill for these costly lawsuits. But they didn’t. Ironically, the legal system is supposed to resolve disputes and provide compensation quickly and efficiently for those who have been wronged. It is supposed to be based on justice, not profit for some unnamed investment group.

It’s not too late to stop this bad policy from becoming law in Illinois. Governor Pritzker can and should protect Illinoisans and ensure justice prevails – all he has to do is veto the bill.

Andrew Perkins, Chicago

