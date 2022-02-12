LETTER: Print more about government intrusion

Linda Howley-Skuby feels the Pantagraph should have more pro-life articles. I think you should print more articles about government intruding into our affairs, bodies, and privacy.

Happy birthday and may you continue the tradition of fearless journalism for at least the next 185 years. You make a better Bloomington, a better Illinois, and a better America.

Additionally, I am blind. The gratitude of all blind and low-vision people belongs to the publisher, editors, journalists, reporters, advertisers, and subscribers of the Pantagraph. Almost enough of every issue is available on the telephone through nfb.org/nfbnewsline.

D.P. Neyhart, Berkeley, Calif.

