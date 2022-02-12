 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Print more about government intrusion

  • 0
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Linda Howley-Skuby feels the Pantagraph should have more pro-life articles. I think you should print more articles about government intruding into our affairs, bodies, and privacy. 

Happy birthday and may you continue the tradition of fearless journalism for at least the next 185 years. You make a better Bloomington, a better Illinois, and a better America.

Additionally, I am blind. The gratitude of all blind and low-vision people belongs to the publisher, editors, journalists, reporters, advertisers, and subscribers of the Pantagraph. Almost enough of every issue is available on the telephone through nfb.org/nfbnewsline.

D.P. Neyhart, Berkeley, Calif.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News