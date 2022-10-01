LETTER: Preston will have independent voice

i’m supporting Scott Preston for state representative in the 91st District. With Scott as our representative in Springfield, we will have an advocate for reforming our state with ethics reform, cutting red tape for businesses, and ensuring community needs in Central Illinois are being addressed.

Over the past six years I’ve had a chance to get to know Scott and have been impressed with his engagement and advocacy for issues that are important to his constituents. Scott will be a strong and independent voice for our district. He is the only candidate that has a vision for a better Illinois and the ability to work toward it. Please join me in voting for Scott Preston for state representative on or before November 8.