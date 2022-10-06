LETTER: Preston will bring honesty back

I am a voter in the 91st District and I am supporting Scott Preston for state representative.
On the key issues facing Central Illinois, Scott is the clear man for the job. Scott’s small business background makes him the ideal candidate to tackle the economic issues our state and country is facing. On corruption, Scott will support term limits and ethics reform to pave the way for bringing honesty back in state government. On taxes, Scott will oppose income tax increases and fight the efforts to implement a retirement tax in our state.
Join me in voting Scott Preston for state representative.
Silas Scott, Bloomington