LETTER: Preston will advocate for community

Scott Preston is the right fit for state representative in the 91st District. Too often we have seen corruption from state government from leaders who are supposed to represent the people, not the special interests. We are confident Scott will be a force for ethical leadership in our state government.
He has spent his life giving back to our community through public and philanthropic service. With Scott Preston as state representative, our family will know we have an advocate for our community representing us in state government. Please join us in supporting Scott Preston for state representative.
Brandon and Adelita Cruz, Normal