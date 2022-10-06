LETTER: Preston is the right choice

Voters of Bloomington-Normal’s 91st District, Scott Preston is an excellent choice for state representative. His opponent has been filling your mailboxes and television screens with negative and misleading ads of Scott, but these are not an accurate portrayal of who I know Scott to be.

Here’s what I know about Scott, having served with him on Normal Town Council since 2015: Scott is thoughtful, measured in his decision making, and someone who routinely looks at issues from all angles. Scott is a positive person, who wants to stay focused on the issues and not get drawn into all the negative political rhetoric. Scott is a listener, and is a public servant who will put people over politics.

Scott embodies homegrown Central Illinois values, not those of the big city political action groups. Scott is a collaborator, and has demonstrated his ability to work with all members of our Council, even on the most divisive issues. Above all, Scott is a caring person, a loyal friend, a supportive husband, and most recently a proud father to his baby boy, Jack.

I am confident that Scott will keep the issues and values important to our community - our Central Illinois families and businesses - in the forefront in his decision making on key issues in Springfield. Please join me in supporting my friend, my colleague, Scott Preston for state representative.

Kathleen Lorenz, Normal