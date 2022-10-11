 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Preston has public service mindset

Letters to the Editor

I will be supporting Scott Preston this November for state representative in the 91st District. Scott’s ability to represent issues important to the west side are demonstrated by his lifelong ties to our neighborhood. Scott’s mom taught at-risk students at Raymond and he grew up learning about the importance of giving back to others at the kitchen table.

Scott will take that public service mindset to Springfield and focus on making a positive impact for all residents on the west side.

Vote Scott Preston for state representative.

Jordan Baker, Bloomington

