LETTER: Preston gives back to community

I have known Scott Preston for most of his life. Growing up I saw a boy and later a young man who cared for others and believed in doing the right thing even if it wasn't the popular thing that the other kids were doing.

The time has flown and now Scott is a wonderful husband to Ali and father to his own sweet baby boy, Jack. Scott has spent much of his young adult life giving back to the community where he was raised. The false character attack ads disparaging Scott by Sharon Chung’s campaign disgust me. Anyone who knows Scott knows he is a caring and thoughtful man who treats everyone he meets with kindness and respect.

I've always believed in voting for the person rather than the party.

The person with the most character to be State Representative for the 91st District is Scott Preston. I wholeheartedly support him and hope you will too.

Donna Brunner, Bloomington