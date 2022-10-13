LETTER: Preston for state representative

I am supporting Scott Preston for state representative. A key issue in the 91st District state representative race is their stances on reviving the “Fair Tax” constitutional amendment from the 2020 election.

Central Illinois voters overwhelmingly voted “no” to this constitutional amendment. The amendment would have increased taxes on the middle class as well as open a path for Illinois to have a “retirement tax” on income earned by retirees. Scott has made his position clear that he opposes this proposal, and opposes doing a re-vote on the issue. His opponent wants to bring this proposal back for a vote in hopes of implementing it into law.