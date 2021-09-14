LETTER: President shows he doesn't care

Apparently President Biden doesn’t know the motto “Leave none behind" by the military. Afghanistan is a nightmare for our Americans left there stranded by a President that doesn’t seem to care.

The military did their job very well, but were pulled out too soon by our President. The war is not over for our Americans left behind. The Taliban will hunt them down and their lives will be taken. They are in hiding, but how long can you hide from the enemy? Scary?

In all the years I have lived, I have never seen a President leave our Americans behind. They are hostages. My dad was a World War II Veteran and he would be so angry about this.

This is so wrong.

Joe Biden is not fit to be the President since he doesn’t care about our stranded Americans.

Think how you would feel to be left behind in Afghanistan and our government doesn’t make a move to get you home.

Judy Hoback, Normal

