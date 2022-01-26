LETTER: Prepare for fatal heat waves

Recently the Union of Concerned Scientists analyzed atmospheric carbon dioxide to predict 2036-2065 heatwaves. By then Bloomington-Normal will have 50 days per year of heat index scores above 105°F, seven days exceeding 120°F, and two days with scores exceeding 126°F to 137°F. Killer heat is coming our way.

That’s why the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) lists heatwaves as the No. 1 hazard in Illinois. For the roughly 5,000 B-N residents who lack home air conditioning or the 25,000 residents who are “energy insecure” and cannot afford air conditioning, this is bad news. Access to air conditioning will eventually become a matter of life and death.

Strangely, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency doesn’t list heatwaves as a hazard; neither does McLean County’s EMA. Is that why McLean County is drafting a Natural Hazard Plan that, according to Brendon Denison (Nov. 10, 2021), has a major emphasis on sewer upgrades?

We need better sewers – but under FEMA, criterion-based natural hazard planning? Do sewer backups kill people? Extreme heat does; it’s the US’s No. 1 natural hazards killer. Or, does the plan intend to valorize property over people?

McLean County is hosting a zoomed forum on the draft plan Wednesday, February 9, from 3-5 p.m. Please “show up” and insist on priority 1 status for heatwaves. A plan with climate science chops will feature six public cooling centers (open 9 to 9, seven days during declared heatwaves) and at least six splash pads so kids can play safely outside during high heat. Most importantly, we need to revamp heatstroke treatment. Our present approach will overwhelm both paramedics and emergency rooms resulting in unnecessary deaths. We need something better than what we now have.

Dangerous heat lies ahead. Let’s plan well, prepare better, and get ready to deal.

William Rau, Bloomington

