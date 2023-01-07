LETTER: Pray for our country

Where do we find inner peace?

Our country has gone through a tough time with the coronavirus, an election, economy, insurrection, and conspiracy theories. Our country is very divided, and democracy has been challenged Our United States Constitution was almost destroyed.

Where can we find inner peace with all these incidents going on? Inner peace can only come with a personal imminent relationship with Jesus Christ. We can be confident that God is in control because He is sovereign. Nothing happens without God's control.

All Americans need to pray for our country, its leaders and the way we interact with each other.

Earl Rients, Pontiac