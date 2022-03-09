LETTER: Praising a pair of heroes

Unsung hero Dr. Paul Farmer died this week. Dr. Farmer was truly one of the greatest men (or women) of our generation. He was equally at home at Harvard, in the top; medical facilities in the world, or at his clinic in one of the most impoverished areas of Haiti.

Dr. Farmer saved innumerable lives in Haiti, Rwanda, Russia, Peru, and other countries. In addition, he raised public health exponentially in many locations, through his charity, Partners in Health, through assistance to governments, or indirectly. His efforts to promote public health around the world and to contain and treat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and numerous illnesses endemic to Third World Countries were superhuman.

If you have not heard of Dr. Paul Farmer, go to your computer or cellphone and look him up, as well as Partners in Health, and consider a memorial donation on the Partners in Health website. You can read a book on his early efforts, Mountains Beyond Mountains.

Locally, Normal Police Department Chief Rick Bleichner is also a hero, having saved a life this week. Chief Bleichner’s knowledge and appreciation of mental illness issues and implementation of best practices for the Normal Police Department sent a person with mental illness to appropriate medical care and not to Coroner Kathy Davis’ morgue after a standoff. One officer is not facing possible lifelong trauma for having killed justifiably but unnecessarily, and another dozen or more did not have to witness the shooting death of a mentally ill person.

Daniel G. Deneen, Bloomington

