LETTER: Pope provides a moment of respite

President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Pope Francis was unheralded in several respects when compared to that of previous newly elected Presidents. First it lasted ninety minutes versus the usual fifteen as was the case with previous presidents.

It appears to have been a substantive meeting versus a mere photo op. While we can only speculate what took up so much more time there were unverified reports that at some points Joe Biden wept. That is plausible in that as a practicing Catholic he reported after the meeting the Pope told him he should continue receiving communion when attending Sunday mass.

It is widely known Pope Francis is a strong advocate for climate change and very likely some time was spent reinforcing the newly elected President's commitment on that front. along with a legislative agenda focused on worldwide human suffering.

All in all it would seem Pope Francis made sure this meeting had a pastoral tone from start to finish and provided a welcome moment of respite, reconciliation and forgiveness for the much beleaguered man before him.

John Ryan Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0