In earlier issues of the Pantagraph a couple articles appeared, June 20 and June 21, regarding the Catholic Church, the Synod (an upcoming meeting with in the church) and the roles of women in the Church. Pope Francis has said that he believes that women should be given more space in “administrative” roles within the Church. The article referred to Sister Nathalie Becquart, who is undersecretary in the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops. Sister Becquart also mentioned in an article in The Catholic News Agency that “women priest is not an open question”.

The Catholic Church is a Petrine church, in the belief that St. Peter was given authority of the Church directly by Jesus Christ. This authority has been passed down for 2,000 years to each pope. Priests acts “In Persona Christi," Latin for “Person In Christ.” and when Jesus selected his apostles they were all male.

This is a doctrine or divine law (laid down by God) in the Church and even though Pope Francis has supreme executive, legislative and judicial authority of the Church, he serves a higher authority, Jesus Christ. The Pope can change ecclesiastical law (made by humans) but he cannot change doctrine or divine law.

An example of these two types of laws relates to the doctrine of the priesthood. Pope Francis has been asked several times if the Church would consider ordaining women to the priesthood, and his response was “the Church has spoken and says no…. That door is closed.”

Ernest Garcia, Fairbury