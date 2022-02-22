LETTER: Pontiac prison needs to be downsized

I write in response to "State plans drastic downsize of Pontiac, Vandalia prisons". The Pontiac prison opened in 1871. More importantly, what the ASFCME representatives and elected officials quoted ignore is that severe staffing shortages, as well as deteriorating physical infrastructure, have persisted for years at both facilities.

Pontiac prison is more than a century and a half old. The roofs of the cellhouses leak so badly that upper floors of some units cannot be used. The plumbing is ancient. The cell-locking mechanisms have not worked correctly for decades. The design is extraordinarily dated — no one builds prisons like Pontiac today — with long corridors of cells, each without a window or access to fresh air. The interiors of the cells are invisible unless one stands directly in front of the doorway, and there are no dayrooms or other out-of-cell space in proximity to the cells. Such ancient prisons are extremely staff-intensive compared to modern designs.

The elected officials quoted in the article express concern for lost jobs. However, the IDOC has held recruiting fairs and other outreach to try and attract additional staff to work at Pontiac, without success. As a result, over 40% of staff positions are currently vacant. Closing the targeted sections of the prison will not change the fact that Pontiac is short-staffed, and the prison will still need to hire more people. So the claim that the community will lose jobs is simply false.

Pontiac needs to be downsized, so that it can be properly staffed and people can be in units that are in better shape.

Alan Mills,

Executive Director,

Uptown People’s Law Center,

Chicago

