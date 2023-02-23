As we now constantly observe the deterioration of our government and the abuse towards the core functions of our Constitution, I do not feel it is the failing of our overall government but far more the abuse by money and the extreme lack of good politicians throughout all levels of government. The money and politicians are the catalyst and unfortunately our government is the result.

Since the onslaught of Citizens United (what a horrendous name), we have all seen how money has dramatically eroded virtually all aspects of politicking, elections and campaigning, and the choices we have in politicians seeking office at all levels. When an enormously high percent of the politicians are seeking office for other than civic intentions, it is difficult, if not impossible, to maintain a well functioning government.

It is the money and bad politicians destroying our nation, not the concepts and foundation we have lived by for centuries. Bad politicians, and so many of them. By both parties, but far more prevalent in the Republican Party.

And although Democrats are seriously inept and poorly governed, I have no other choice than to vote for them due to the extreme, corruptive and treasonous activities so dominant throughout the Republican party from top to bottom.

Jim Wilson, Bloomington