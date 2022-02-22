LETTER: Politics, education lines blurred

Never in my life would I have thought that I’d spend my evenings filling out witness slips, seeing colleagues and parents run for office, and reading articles on due process.

Democracy is alive, but is it well?

The imaginary lines that we believe separated politics from education have blurred.

It started this summer with theatrical, coordinated performances at Board meetings, and continued to the fever pitch we are now witnessing today.

A select few have now successfully changed the work (and learning) environment at my school — under the guise of student needs.

And honestly…

What they’ve accomplished is impressive.

It’s a true testament to what can happen when like-minded individuals come together.

But it’s also a testament to the fact that those who are loudest often control the narrative.

I fear there are important voices being continually left out, because they’re too busy actually meeting student needs — too busy to even fight for a seat at the table.

So, once the curtains close this June; what will remain?

I can tell you: (1) overcrowded classrooms due to the teacher shortage, (2) less course offerings and extracurricular activities due to staffing, and (3) people in positions of power over kids who got there from simply being loud.

They will have built their political careers stepping over empty desks, resignation letters, and panic attacks — and their silence on the issues that really matter to kids will be the loudest.

Brandon Thornton, Normal

