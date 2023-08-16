A recent letter titled "America requires an open mind" was baffling to me. It's not hard to realize that the writer continually lambasted the Republican party and their ideals because she cannot have an open mind.

Close-minded to only ideology from the Democrats. Homeschooled children are better socially adjusted then gun-toting teenagers from Chicagoland and now even in Bloomington-Normal. And the idea to rewrite history to satisfy the ideology of the far left, who are the close-minded people. Thus is the issues with the writer.

America is beyond the slippery slope and now is caught in the deep mire of that ugly ideology. Democrat rulers have ruined the cities that their populace votes them in power. They are close-minded people who dare not vote for a different candidate. Now their policies are spreading downstate rapidly.

I like Jason Aldean song ""Try That in a Small Town." Bloomington is no longer a small town nor is Normal. Hence we see rising crime, especially thefts and violent gun crimes. Young violent thugs are committing violence because they can, much like the injustice of lynching from the wretched past.

Politics and legislation cannot fix ills of society. Try a true personal relationship in Jesus Christ. He can heal the heart and forgive sins. His teachings are the best ever for society. Yes, please keep an open mind to the loving kindness of Jesus.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington