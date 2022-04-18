LETTER: Politicizing Supreme Court must change

President Ronald Reagan nominated Judge Bork to the Supreme Court back in 1987. The Democrats blocked Judge Bork nomination because he was too conservative.

President George Herbert Walker Bush nominated Judge Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court back in 1991. The Democrats tried to block his nomination because of Anita Hill testifying of his behavior.

These two actions by the Democrats started the political problems we see today in the nomination process. The Republicans are still holding a grudge against the Democrats for trying to block them.

In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court to see Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hold up the nomination eight months before an election. Judge Garland did not even get testify to the Judiciary Committee for recognition.

Then President Donald J. Trump nominated three judges to the Supreme Court with one nominee only 26 days before the 2020 election.

There is plenty of blame to go away that the nomination process has become so politicized. This has caused people not to trust the outcomes of the Supreme Court. Also, dark money has infiltrated to process on both sides Republican and Democrat.

The process has to be changed otherwise our court system will become more corrupt. Supreme Court will not be able to function as a separate branch of the government.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

