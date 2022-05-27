LETTER: Political fliers misrepresent truth

I am sick and tired of receiving political flyers in my mail several times a week from the campaign of the mayor of Aurora. Since I know Senator Darren Bailey personally, I know that much of the contents of these flyers are false; grossly misrepresenting the truth.

I attended an earlier Republican governor candidate’s forum in Washington, Illinois. The only candidate who refused to attend and speak was the candidate from Aurora who began an immediate smear campaign to discredit all the other candidates. I was not acquainted with the other candidates only with Senator Bailey, but the Aurora mayor’s flyers contained obviously photo-shopped pictures trying to present all the other candidates as supporting past Democratic candidates.

When I vote, I will try to consider all the candidates, investigate their plans to rescue Illinois and then determine which one would be most likely to improve our great state. Since I know Senator Darren Bailey personally as a man with great integrity, I can say with great confidence that he would do his best to clean up the corruption in our wonderful state.

Judy Swindle, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0