I just couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a police officer running radar on the I-55/74 bypass parked in medium Bloomington/Normal last week. I agree there are speeders everywhere, but when we have a Veterans Parkway that needs officers patrolling a race track up and down this so-called highway where we have state police that need to be doing their job.

I know they can't be everywhere but in my book if the Bloomington/Normal Police go and at least show their presence in a real troubled area then maybe there wouldn't be so many accidents and road rage on Veterans Parkway.

The way I see it, go and be where needed. I know there is a shortage of police everywhere,

I feel there are more accidents at Veterans Parkway than on the I-55/74 bypass.

I'm just a taxpayer like everyone else and I know that police can't be everywhere, but freeing up that one officer to be on Veterans Parkway could help more than doing what the state police should be doing. I know the police departments are doing a great job to make our highways safer but why not go where needed more?

B. Dale Rogers, Lincoln