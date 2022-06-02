LETTER: Plants don't have to be stolen

I suppose the rue plant that was stolen from the Herb Guild garden last year must have died, because another one was taken this year a just a few days after we put it in the ground. Apparently some think they have the right to take plants from a garden maintained by volunteers and intended for all to enjoy.
Thieves should know that we nurture hard-to-find specimens from seed in our greenhouses, and that, if asked, we would share our sources with those who covet our special plants.
Marty Seigel, Bloomington