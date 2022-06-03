LETTER: Plant a tree to solve problems

Many are working on solutions to issues such as climate change, air pollution and water pollution that have not yet been fully realized. We can focus on a simpler yet equally important part of the solution.

Planting trees.

Each tree you help plant adds up to more than we may realize including:

• More clean drinking water for 180 million Americans who rely on forest watersheds to fill their glasses

• More fine particulate matter filtered out of the air helping the mounting number of children plagued with respiratory problems, breathe more easily.

• A free source of nutritious food for the poverty-stricken in urban food deserts.

• Less excess carbon in the atmosphere helping to slow the rate of climate change and stabilize weather patterns.

• Natural solutions for managing storm water runoff and flooding in communities.

• Greater access to green space leading to better mental and physical health for children and adults.

• Restored critical habitat for wildlife, particularly those species fighting to come back from the brink of extinction.

• Healthier, stronger communities positioned to help their residents thrive.

• Refresh our souls, sounds of songbirds, coolness of shade, cost effective, scents of blossoms.

• Higher property values, decreased energy costs, more beautiful environments

The urban forestry sector has an annual sales and employment footprint worth $64 billion dollars. Government, municipal and professional entities aren’t in a position to accomplish this urgent need.

More than 500,000 people are employed because of urban forestry activities.

Trees address these challenges. Simple and unifying solutions to man complex issues facing towns and cities.

Rod Crumbaugh, Hudson

