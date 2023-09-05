The United States and all countries are at a dangerous intersection of technology, employment and global competitiveness.

Let’s face it. Automation and artificial intelligence are intended to displace jobs. That includes jobs at all levels of employment: executives, managers and those they manage. Automation reduces costs by substituting technology (capital) for labor.

That’s not contemptible in and of itself. Firms, their employees and shareholders must be at the forefront of production at minimal cost. Moreover, it’s a global game. If automation reduces labor costs in one country, others must follow suit. The unfortunate consequence is that it globally leaves employees holding the short straw.

We must get past the balm in the United States that all will be well if displaced workers get trained for the jobs of today. There is irony there. Displaced employees may be trained for the very automation that will eventually displace them. And how long will those jobs of today be the jobs of tomorrow?

The bottom line is that, eventually, there will be families in the United States and other countries whose livelihoods have been harmed by automation. What will we and they do?

That’s an open-ended question. If we globally acknowledge the problem, perhaps we can globally look for a solution.

Stuart Kenney. Heyworth