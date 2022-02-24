LETTER: Pitts brush paints too broadly

It must just really suck to be Leonard Pitts. He wakes up every morning, just positive that he lives in a racist country, where every white person is either blatantly racist, or is too dumb to understand that they are racist.

Still, his hatred and vitriol have allowed him to make a pretty darn good living as a syndicated columnist, shoveling this drivel down our throats.

African Americans have made incredible strides in society, rising to the highest office in the land, as well as the second highest. Attorneys General, Secretaries of Defense, Supreme Court justices, and, oh yeah, liberal city mayors, have all been people of color.

I am not naïve enough to think that there still aren’t too many racists still in this country, and there is more work to do, but to paint the entire country with the broad brush of racism? Give me a break.

I for one am, frankly, sick and tired of people who try to frame everything through the lens of race. Get a life, Leonard.

Brian Schuneman, Bloomington

