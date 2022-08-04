LETTER: People have been brainwashed

The first thing I want to say is, I or any of the people know are not “white supremacists,” “white nationalists,” dictators or fascist. When I read letters from writers who call the rest of us these names it makes me angry. I was born in this country, raised here, had a good life and love this country.

I believe a good many people here have been brainwashed. Marxist groups have been working for years in our country. They want to make us a socialist country. If they and the far-left take complete control of our country a good many people will wonder what happened and why didn’t they see it coming. We have to stop the Marxists groups (and there are many) from taking control.

As for abortion and privacy, the Supreme Court did not take abortion away, they left it up to the states to make laws on abortion. No one is taking away contraception. My opinion is states or the federal government should not pay for either.

As for the amendments on privacy, principles of privacy go both ways. And talking about how our country will be like Russia and other dictator countries if Republicans run the country is absolutely not true. Take a day look at what the far-left have been and are doing to our country. Maybe it would be a good idea for Joe Biden and the far left to forget about the “New Green Deal” and solve the problems we have, like inflation, illegals coming across the border and many other things.

Each person has a right to their opinion. Sorry to say there are people who don’t want that.

There are two things we should remember – love God and love your neighbor. And The Golden Rule – “Treat others as you want to be treated.”

Lois A. Vetter, Gibson City