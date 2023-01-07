LETTER: People cannot change nature

A fable first published in 1837, seems to epitomize exactly where we are at the start of 2023. Two swindlers came to town and convinced the Emperor that they could make him a fabulous suit of clothes that would be invisible to people who were stupid or incompetent. Finally it came time for the Emperor to show off his new clothes and proudly walked in the parade. Everyone pretended because they did not want to appear stupid. A child piped up and said but he has no clothes on. Then they realized they had been fooled.

Kids learn by playing let's pretend. Let's play house. You be the Daddy and I'll be the Mommy. But when the pretenders want the whole world to play the game with them, then everyone becomes pretenders. No one wants to say I don't see any clothes on the Emperor because they do not want to appear out of step with modern thinking. When the powerful people play their game and start changing manmade rules, there becomes chaos. Many adults are now agreeing with the pretenders and participating in the charade. Some adults who are educated to be Consultants even agreeing and encouraging the child to mutilate his/her body.

Boys pretend to be girls and participate in the girl's contests taking their scholarships and awards and powerful, elite people go along with the pretense.

Voices of the rich and powerful are saying we can change the climate. Just give us lots of money and we will change this world to our own liking. And in the process we will destroy every tradition that has been established over the centuries.

Isn't it time we stop pretending? God is not mocked. People will not be able to change nature from the way God set it up.

B. P. Cline, Normal