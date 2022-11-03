LETTER: Pelosi attack not a threat to society

To the recent attack on the husband of Nancy Pelosi was horrible. It degraded civilization. However, the treatment of it by the press flouts common sense. The attack did not threaten our nation. Citizens unnecessarily lose sleep from the exaggerated reporting. The press is unjustifiably spreading hysteria among the public by suggesting that the future of the nation is in jeopardy from the assault.
The assailant should be locked up without bail pending trial. The incident is a sad commentary on society. However, the attack is not an existential threat to the country as was suggested. The authors of the many news articles continue to delegitimize their opinions by making ridiculous statements.
Donald Wilber, Bloomington