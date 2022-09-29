LETTER: Paul Lange for congress

You should plan to vote on Nov. 8 if you don't want a government that can force you to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. Ditto if you don't want the government to tell you whom you can marry. Ditto if you don't want a government that will let untrained 18-year-olds buy and use a military rifle. Ditto if you don't want a government that ignores the threat that climate change poses to American agriculture. Ditto if you don't want a government led by people who believe that classified documents can be declassified merely by thinking them so.