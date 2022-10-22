LETTER: Patriotism absent from today's life

In the year of 2022, I am so thankful to live in the greatest country in the world. We all should appreciate and love it. However, patriotism has been lost in our society today. We have devalued life and it shows in our daily news. Criminals are more respected than the law-abiding taxpayers and the most innocent.

This is why Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell will have my vote for governor and lieutenant governor. Their love of this country and what was built on is exactly what Illinois needs now. Darren Bailey is endorsed by law enforcement as they know he supports them in fighting crime and keeping families safe.

Bailey supports a tough-on-crime platform and opposes the SAFE-T Act, which incorporates a no-cash-bail model. Career politicians breed corruption and greed; it’s time for change. Vote Bailey/Trussell to restore Illinois.

Shirley Brewer, Normal