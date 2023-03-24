Please vote yes for the referendum on April 4.

I don’t live, work or have children in school in U5, but having a healthy public education system is paramount to a healthy community. So why do I care? As a business owner in McLean County, I recognize the importance of this referendum and the impact it will have for our entire community.

We sought to purchase a home in D87 specifically for the band program at Bloomington High School. We are not unique in that sense. Others have chosen U5 for their own reasons. Many have invested in our community and by purchasing a home or opening a business within a certain district because of what it has to offer.

Stripping the students of the opportunities that U5 has been known for can only have a negative impact for our students and community. Property values, businesses that employ our family, friends and neighbors, crime rates, and unemployment rates will all negatively reflect that change.

If a child’s involvement in music, the arts, advanced and AP level classes, access to training for a trade, or athletics is part of their plan for acceptance to their post-high school education or beginning their career, I predict families seeking to sell their home to move to a district that aligns with their goals.

Voting yes to the referendum will ensure the entire education system at U5 is not turned on its head. Does some work need to be done to the budget for long-term sustainability, most likely. I think voting yes on 4/4 gives an opportunity for those core budgetary changes to happen with as little disruption to the students, faculty and community while those long-term solutions are implemented. Bloomington-Normal would remain a desirable place to live and raise and educate our families.

Casey Pirtle, Bloomington