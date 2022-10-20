LETTER: Pass on voting for Chung

I am writing to encourage my fellow Bloomington-Normal voters to reject state representative candidate Sharon Chung at the ballot box this November.

Ms. Chung’s record during her tenure on the McLean County Board greatly concerns me. Our next representative needs to be someone who collaborates with law enforcement to keep our community safe, not actively work against law enforcement, which is what Ms. Chung did often during her time on the county board. Our own McLean County sheriff himself said that Chung is anti-law enforcement.

On the other hand, Scott Preston has the support of all four sheriffs in the 91st District. He opposes the dangerous SAFE-T law that the current party in power in Springfield put into law. We need a representative who values public safety and will work with local law enforcement. Scott Preston meets this criteria, Sharon Chung does not.

Judy Felth, Normal