LETTER: Party line battles are out of touch

I don’t want to say that I agree or disagree with Guy Fraker’s recent letter to the editor in the Pantagraph ("Lack of integrity and truthfulness," April 12). However, I do disagree with his theories of today’s volatile political atmosphere.

What we really have at this time is elections based mostly on money. Yes, Pritzker evidently inherited his wealth which is readily being spent on television and print advertising. But it is his money that he’s spending. It is well known that Mr. Irwin is receiving money from Illinois’ most wealthy businessman, Ken Griffith. Griffith has admitted that he will spend whatever it takes to defeat Pritzker in the next election, that’s the general election in November. It must be rather disheartening for other Republicans running for governor in the primary election.

Griffith seems to be totally motivated by today’s unbelievable and crazy partisan loyalty. I do admit that this is a great time for media who rely on advertising dollars to stay in business.

I am so tired of the battle of Republican versus Democrat. Voters who vote totally on party lines are really out of touch with our society today. Can’t we vote for the most qualified candidates who are motivated to run in order to serve residents? It is way past time for campaign finance reform.

Phylis VerSteegh, Bloomington

