The announcement of the development of the partnership with the PGA and LIV is quite disappointing on many levels. Where it was once an ethical conversation for these male golfers whether or not to leave the PGA for more lucrative deals with Saudi Arabia's LIV, it now appears that greed has won. Human rights have been lost.

Never mind the harm that Saudi Arabia openly does to human beings from creating laws of domination over women, to those who speak out, assemble, try to have fair trials, and to our own citizens who have been murdered under the rule of the Saudi government. To speak against the Saudi government is taking a risk to be killed. Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and cut into pieces.

It appears the large sums of money from these tournaments mean more to this group of men who golf professionally for the PGA/LIV than standing for human rights. Shame on them for the example they are setting.

Next time it appeals to you to watch a professional golf tournament, perhaps it would be a good idea to watch the LPGA and support women.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington