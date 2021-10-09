LETTER: Paper must practice what it preaches

 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor

You had a cartoon in the paper which I agree with. It said something to the effect "We shine a light on those who try to deceive us." It would be great if you practiced what you preach.

The border is a terrible mess, crime and murder is skyrocketing, Biden keeps lying about everything that comes out of his mouth. Spends like a madman and is running this country down the drain. He wants this to be a socialist, Marxist country. And the newspaper and most media don't say a word about none of it. Why?

James Sparrow, Normal

 

