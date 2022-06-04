LETTER: Outward appearances are not reliable

Several weeks ago, on a Sunday morning after church, I visited a grocery store and in the checkout lane I followed a man who was buying a New York Times newspaper. We exchanged a few comments about the newspaper and he told me that he could tell by looking at me what political party I supported. I was surprised but did not express my reaction to his comment.

We both knew observations of outward appearances are not reliable indicators of a person’s beliefs. And with some politicians, even statements they make may not be reliable indicators of what they believe.

President Putin’s situation, his statement about invading Ukraine was he wanted to protect his homeland. Most people now know the invasion was to obtain control over additional territory. For President Biden, his statements that inflation in America is transitory and is caused by Putin’s invasion and by statements that inflation in America is caused by Putin’s invasion and by some greedy corporations.

Most Americans know that the inflation will persist for some extended time and that Biden’s excessive spending programs caused the inflation.

Some politicians later realize their mistakes and try to correct their past actions. In Biden’s case, he does not seem to realize or care about his mistakes and even exacerbates the problem by adopting additional poor policies and confusing the public by making erratic statements. These actions involve energy policy, foreign policy, illegal immigration, crime control and political appointments. He even has his Homeland Security Secretary lie to the American public by stating that he has secured and has control over the Southern border.

The November midterm elections cannot arrive too soon to offer opportunity for relief to Americans suffering economically due to Biden’s failures and poor performance.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington

