LETTER: Our technology use is depressing

Depression. Everyday something causes depression or is depression: gasoline prices, global warming, inflation, vanishing coastlines, grocery supplies, oil issues, animal, child, spousal abuse, technology dependency (that’s right). It’s depressing the amount of technology we use to live our lives, and Adam and Eve used none.

Technology including; air conditioners, alarm clocks, ATMs, audio books, adding, answering, copy, laminating, sewing and vending machines. Batteries, binoculars, blenders, blow dryers, dryers. Calculators, cameras, car wash units, cigarette lighters, compasses, computers, cassette, CD, DVD, record, video players, ceiling fans, floor fans, cell phones, landline phones, curling irons, irons. Dishwashers, doorbells, dustbusters. Exercise equipment, electric blankets, electric can openers, electric toothbrushes, elevators, escalators. Fire extinguishers, flashlights. Garage door openers, garbage disposals. Hearing aids, heating pads, humidifiers, lawn mowers, leaf blowers, light bulbs. Motion detectors, nightlights. Ovens, microwave ovens, toaster ovens, toasters. Pacemakers, refrigerators, smoke detectors, snow blowers, space heaters, speakers, stoves. Timers, trash compactors, television remotes, televisions, vacuums, washers, watches, weed eaters, wheelchairs, Zippers (thank technology).

Lots of respectable, well-known people didn’t have some of the technology that’s used now, while growing up and they survived. People including: Mother Teresa, Hank Aaron, Louie Armstrong, Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, Jackie Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Picasso, John Wayne, artist Thomas Kinkade, chef Julia Child, dancer Fred Astaire, newsman Lester Holt, primatologists Dian Fossey and Jane Goodall, poets Maya Angelou, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Emily Dickinson, Robert Frost, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Sylvia Plath, Edgar Allen Poe, Shakespeare, Shel Silverstein and Mark Twain.

Approximately 60 years ago, computers, television remotes, and cell phones didn’t exist. People survived. My phone number was 153. My grandparent’s phone numbers were 11-Red and 12-Green.

Use the math taught to you, when balancing your checkbook -– not a calculator. Don’t let your brain get too soft.

Ann Rich, Normal

