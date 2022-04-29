LETTER: Our nation is in trouble

We are becoming hedonistic. Our Judeo-Christian foundation is fading. The sanctity of life is gone; but isn’t noticeable because corpses aren’t tossed in the streets. They are quietly incinerated or deposited into dumpsters behind clinics or sold for experimentation for big bucks.

New ideals have taken over our legal system. The movement to label scripture as “hate speech” has begun.

Pro-abortionists say that government cannot “make decisions regarding women’s bodies,” but it’s OK for the government to force everybody’s insurance to cover abortion, despite their religious beliefs.

It’s verboten to say “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance at most schools nowadays. Both “in God we trust” and “One nation under God” are politically incorrect.

We cannot place a nativity on public property; but we can have pornography on TV and the internet and too many explicit TV shows and Viagra ads.

We cannot use animals to research; but we can use human fetuses. We cannot execute convicted mass murderers; but we can execute innocent unborn children.

We cannot sing “God Bless America” at high school football games or “Silent Night” at school Christmas -- ooops, I mean “holiday” programs. But Planned Parenthood can pass out condoms to sixth graders without parental knowledge or consent.

The number of citizens who value God and attend church is quickly diminishing. Consciences are numbing. We, as a nation, are in trouble. Our problem: hearts without God; broken families and homes without discipline; schools and homes without God and prayer; and courts without justice.

Sue Martensen, Loda

