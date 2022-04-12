LETTER: Our ignorance, apathy to blame

We uniquely powerful U.S. sovereign citizens are irresponsibly letting down ourselves, each other, our children, our grandchildren, and posterity by failing to openly, honestly, and clearly blow the whistle on our avoidable foolish abandonment of popular self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people. A relative handful of our greediest fellow stakeholders are masterminding this abandonment, but the blame for letting them get away with it is thoroughly shared by all the rest of us.

Our congresspersons; presidents, state legislators; governors, local government elected officials; government employees; judges and justices; not-for-profit organization board members, employees, and volunteers; free press editors, reporters, and commentators; academics; businesspersons; lawyers; clergy; auditors; ethics establishers and enforcers; prescribers and appliers of accounting and accountability professional standards; voters; and the public at large are generally at best turning their heads away. Our ignorance, apathy, and inaction are to blame.

We must decide whether we care and get involved accordingly. We have the popular sovereign self-governance authority we need and a civic duty to speak out relevantly.

We should begin by insisting upon a very visible, inclusive, informed, and thorough interactive public discussion of our, proven reliable when conscientiously applied but presently thoroughly neglected and nearly forgotten, systemic fund-accounting-based interactive public budgeting and independent auditing national internal control process.

Dick Haas, Pontiac

