LETTER: Opposing Unit 5 referendum

Vote no on the Unit Five referendum.

The reason is simple.

Every school district should have a 5- to 10-year financial plan. If Unit Five had one, there is no way they could have predicted needing more money now.

Why? Unit Five had no idea COVID pandemic was going to happen, which brought our economy to its knees. There is no way Unit Five would know the COVID pandemic was going to bring one of the largest inflation periods in the history of our nation.

Finally, Unit Five says their referendum will raise property taxes now which would be true if it passes.

They also say in 2025-2026 property taxes will go down. Just as Unit Five could not predict the COVID pandemic which has predicated this untimely and unnecessary referendum they also could not predict this catastrophic nationwide historical inflation we all are suffering from.

Unit Five cannot definitely say that the taxes will go down in 2025-2026. This is not possible to predict. The nationwide economy is fluid and inflation has no end in sight. Inflation is hitting all of us on homeowners insurance and all things we need to survive. We all have to cut corners to pay for necessities.

I’m a retired teacher on a fixed income. If times were different, I might support this. Sadly, our economy is looking to get worse.

Cut corners Unit Five like the rest of us have to do.

Vote no to this untimely and fiscally irresponsible referendum.

Jeanne Rutter, Normal