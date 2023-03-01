Exercise your right to vote on or before Tuesday, April 4. I suggest that you go to the web site Vote411 for information on issues and candidates that will be on your ballot. After spending time researching the issues on my ballot, I have decided that it is necessary to vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum.

Regardless of how the district got into this financial situation, it is fiscally responsible raise the tax rate in order to pay off the debt and then lower the tax rate.

Also, we must vote in the best interest of our children, who have a right to a quality public education. Voting yes will save current curriculum and activities. Taxes were paid so that my children and I could have a quality education, so it is now my turn to pay back for those privileges.

For Unit 5 school board, I will not be voting for extreme candidates whose goals are to disrupt. Extreme views from either side can cause the board to waste time that could be used to better our children’s education. So I urge you to vote for Roser, Williams, Pyle, and Adams for Unit 5 school board. More information can be found at yesforunit5.org.

Pam Lubeck, Bloomington