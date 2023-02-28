Several years back, we took a train from Dresden, Germany, to Prague where we struck up a conversation with a German physician who spent a month of every year working in the United States.

We talked about the differences between Germany and our country. He pointed out the many music halls, daycares, libraries, museums, clinics, and hospitals in towns that we passed and stressed that these places were available for all children at no cost because they, unlike the States, believe that their greatest investment was in their children. After all it is their children who will determine Germany’s future.

Teaching, he said, was a profession that accepted only the best and brightest and that teachers were paid as much as he, a physician. It was only right that the people entrusted with their children, the future of their country, be fairly compensated. He saw it as a patriotic duty.

In our community, on April 4, we will be voting on a referendum for Unit 5 that, if it fails, will degrade our children’s education. It will increase class sizes and in many grades remove the teaching of art, music, PE, foreign languages, technology, family and consumer sciences and sports. It will lay off at least 30 teachers, reduce support services for children (mental health), keep some teachers' salaries under $40,000, and eliminate clubs and field trips. The list goes on.

Keep in mind that the last referendum that passed in the district was in 2008 and that there has been a significant increase in school-aged children and inflation since that time. Today, teachers’ salaries and dollars marked for student learning fall below many other districts in Illinois. As we age the quality of our lives depend on the investments that were made in generations that come after us.

Diane and Merlin Mather, Bloomington