LETTER: Observe Gun Violence Survivors Week

Letter to the Editor

I am writing this letter before the end of January and our country has already had at least 40 mass shootings. A mass shooting is defined as a shooting incident where four people or more, excluding the shooter are injured or killed by gun violence.

This February 1-7, we will honor the fifth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This is the time as a nation that we pause and reflect on the devastating human toll of America's gun violence crisis. It's also a time to support gun violence survivors.

Gun violence changes lives every single day-whether someone has witnessed an act of gun violence, been threatened or wounded with a gun or had a loved one or acquaintance wounded or killed with a gun. This also includes gun suicides, gun homicides, domestic violence involving a gun, and unintentional shootings. Each of these experiences of gun violence creates human trauma and suffering that lasts a lifetime.

Gun violence survivors must be recognized to bring about change that our country so desperately needs.

Robyn Cashen, Bloomington

