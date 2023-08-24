Re: Mr. Harvey (“Trump is right about border, NATO, woke” Pantagraph, August 16). A quick search of resources discussing the prevalence of voter fraud would have revealed to Harvey that voter fraud is extremely rare in modern U.S. elections, including the election of 2020. As one example, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences recently published (August 2021) an article entitled “No evidence for systematic voter fraud: A guide to statistical claims about the 2020 election”. The title says it all. The majority of the few fraudulent votes cast in 2020 were actually by Trump supporters (Newsweek, August 2022).

Immigration is certainly a major problem, too complex to be solved by simplistic solutions (“I’ll build a wall, and get Mexico to pay for it”). The war in Ukraine is similarly a complex problem, not solvable by either abandoning NATO or sending in U.S. troops. Surely Harvey doesn’t think the war is Ukraine’s fault.

As to “wokeness,” I understand parents wanting to limit what their young children are exposed to. But groups which have been excluded never get the rights they deserve by remaining silent. One can also wonder why so-called conservatives are so concerned about individual behavior; that seems to fly in the face of traditional conservative concerns.

Harvey resorts to a common attack on people with whom he disagrees: they’re not “Americans” and certainly aren’t patriots. As a Vietnam veteran who volunteered for the Marine Corps (I guess my bone spurs didn’t keep me out of the service) who actually believes in the Constitution to which I swore an oath, I most strenuously object to such a characterization.

Michael Toliver, Normal