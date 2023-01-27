LETTER: Not just owners create jobs

I was saddened and dismayed to read that State Sen. Jason Barickman voted against the bill to provide all workers in the state a week of leave, because it would provide a challenge to small businesses which, as he put it, “put our people to work.”

Clearly, his understanding of economics is woefully simplistic. Our economy puts people to work and the economy is all of us, not just the thousands of Illinois business owners but also the many millions of Illinois citizens, most of whom are workers, who generate the demand which is the engine of our economy.

For without the demand generated by Illinois millions of citizens there would be no business for small business owners to conduct. Not to mention for most small businesses without the millions of Illinois workers there would be little means to meet that demand. Clearly, it’s not just business owners who “create” jobs.

I hope I’m not being too hard on the senator. A wise man once said something to the effect that it is a constant struggle to see what’s in front of one’s nose. Still, it’s distressing that Senator Barickman has eyes only for business owners.

Keith Wilson, Bloomington